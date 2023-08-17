Would you like to learn how to burn your grassland or other wild lands? Would you like assistance planning a safe prescribed burn? If you do, this workshop’s for you!

The Missouri Department of Conservation and The Nature Conservancy are holding a free Prescribed Burn Demonstration Field Day at Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie, 3860 E 02 Road, near El Dorado Springs, Saturday, September 23rd from 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM. Upon registration, participants are given a link to the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and there is a $25 charge to a third-party host (not MDC). The online course can be completed in approximately 2 – 4 hours. Please bring your certificate of completion and mileage sheet to the Demonstration Field Day. Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation when it is properly applied. This workshop will provide basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland management. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn. A demonstration burn will be conducted if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with safety glasses, leather boots, leather gloves, and a long sleeve shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool, or ideally, flame-resistant Nomex material. Water and snacks will be provided.

Each participant must register for the course. To RSVP and for more information and directions, please call 660-885-6981 or signup online at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194431.

Register by scanning QR code.