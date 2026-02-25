By Melanie Chance

A strong showing from Cedar County was among the crowd gathering in Springfield for Missouri GOP State Lincoln Days 2026, where residents joined hundreds from across the state for a weekend of speeches, civic engagement, and direct conversations with state and national leaders.

Back row from left: Shannon Snow, Ryan Hagedorn, Melanie Chance, Dr. Cheryl Thornton, Debra Howell; front row from left: Dr Sam Alexander, Marsha Alexander

Local attendees included Laura Woody of LostVoices of Fentanyl Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization; Cheryl Crawford, director of the Family Restoration Center of Missouri; former Stockton Superintendent Shannon Snow; and former nursing home administrative and FRCMO Board member Debra Howell.

Dr. Sam Alexander, who is running for Missouri State Senate District 28, volunteered at the event alongside his wife, Marsha Alexander. Ryan Hagendorn, a candidate for state representative district 127, also attended, along with numerous others from Cedar County and surrounding communities.

The event featured remarks from prominent state and national officials, including Gov. Mike Kehoe, Missouri Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway, Congressman Mark Alford, Sen. Josh Hawley, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, and State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.

Additional speakers included Lt. Gov. David Wasinger, Majority Leader Alex Riley, Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, and State Rep. Melanie Stinnett, among others.

Friday night’s banquet brought attendees together for one of the weekend’s most anticipated gatherings. During the evening, Sen. Eric Schmitt hosted a book signing for his new release, The Last Line of Defense: How to Beat the Left in Court, drawing steady interest from supporters.

Snow said hearing directly from leaders was both informative and encouraging.

“I not only enjoyed hearing from Senator Schmitt, but it was also good to hear from state officials,” Snow said. “Their plan to eliminate state income tax is also accompanied by more emphasis on fiscal responsibility and reducing expenditures to sustain the state without an income tax on citizens.” She also said, “I was also impressed and hopeful to see so many young Republicans in attendance.”

Laura Woody of LostVoices of Fentanyl Inc. described the weekend as powerful, particularly the opportunity to connect directly with policymakers.

“It gave me chills to hear Senator Eric Schmitt talking about securing our Southern borders while on stage with my organization’s ‘thank you President Trump’ sign that included securing the southern borders with five other things POTUS has done to protect Americans,” Woody said.

She said the most meaningful moments came through personal conversations with state leaders.

“My biggest takeaways from the entire weekend were the one-on-one conversations I had with our leaders and the concern they showed and the genuine desire to do something about this crisis,” Woody said. “Friday night, I spoke with the attorney general about holding drug dealers accountable and the two bills that are currently in the works.”

Debra Howell said she was impressed by the range of initiatives discussed during the 127th Annual Lincoln Day Celebration, including election integrity, tax policy, parental choice, and health care. She said Friday evening demonstrated state leaders’ commitment to addressing key issues and pursuing solutions for Missourians, calling it “one evening worth attending.”

Building on that momentum, Howell announced she is organizing a Constitution Alive class at the Family Restoration Center of Missouri, beginning Thursday, March 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., located at 811 Owen Mill Rd, Stockton, MO.

Howell says the class is designed to help community members better understand how government functions at the local, state, and national levels — and how citizens can stay informed and involved.

Attendees from Cedar County shared a common sentiment — the weekend was both energizing and informative, offering a chance to hear policy priorities firsthand, strengthen relationships, and stay actively engaged in the issues affecting Missouri communities, while reinforcing their commitment to civic engagement and continued participation in public life. Community members interested in the Constitution Alive class may contact the Family Restoration Center of Missouri for additional information.