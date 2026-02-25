From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

All charges previously filed against Davis Long have been dismissed, according to information confirmed by the Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Long was charged with sodomy and armed criminal action in May 2025.

The dismissal follows earlier court proceedings, including a Jan. 30 case management conference in which Long appeared with his attorney, Mark Watson. During that hearing, the court amended Long’s release conditions, removing him from house arrest.

Watson raised concerns regarding the credibility of the accuser’s statements and presented information he said contradicted key allegations. Prosecutor Ty Gaither stated in court that he could confirm the existence of evidence supporting all or most of what was presented by the defense.

The hearing was presided over by the Hon. Brandon Fisher.

The dismissal formally concludes the criminal case against Long within the Cedar County court system.

Public Record and Media Coverage

This case received substantial public attention throughout the past year, with early developments reported across multiple media platforms.

As is common in high-profile cases, initial allegations received significant visibility. However, final legal outcomes do not always receive the same level of prominence. When that occurs, public understanding may remain incomplete unless final resolutions are clearly documented and reported.

Online articles, booking photographs, and early reports connected to the original allegations remain publicly accessible. Reporting verified final outcomes is essential to maintaining an accurate and complete public record.

The El Dorado Springs Sun encourages all media organizations that previously reported on the filing of charges to ensure that the dismissal is reflected in their archives and digital records so that reporting remains accurate and current.

Commitment to Transparency and Responsible Reporting

From the beginning of this case, the El Dorado Springs Sun committed to reporting verified developments as they occurred, including hearings, filings, and official court actions.

Responsible journalism requires documenting both allegations and outcomes. The dismissal of charges represents a significant procedural outcome in this case and is part of the permanent public record.

The Sun remains committed to reporting verified information and providing accurate documentation of legal proceedings that affect members of the community.

Public Commentary and Community Discussion

Public discussion of the case extended beyond formal reporting, including commentary and independently produced online content.

Community conversations surrounding serious allegations are often emotional and complex. While public concern is understandable, the legal system is structured to evaluate claims through evidence, procedure, and judicial review.

The dismissal of charges reflects the outcome of that legal process.

Legal Process and Public Understanding

The justice system is designed to evaluate allegations through verifiable evidence and established legal standards.

The outcome of this case illustrates the importance of allowing legal proceedings to unfold fully before drawing final conclusions.

Accurate reporting of both allegations and case resolutions helps ensure the public record reflects the complete legal process.

Ongoing Reporting

This case has drawn significant community interest. The El Dorado Springs Sun will continue to report verified developments and provide factual documentation relevant to matters affecting the community.

Additional reporting and coverage related to this case will be published soon.

Publisher’s Statement from Kimball Long:

With the dismissal of charges, I believe it is important to acknowledge not only the legal outcome, but also the broader process that unfolded over the past year.

– Throughout this case, there were instances of reporting and investigative conduct that raised serious questions about objectivity, professional boundaries, and adherence to impartial standards.

– Certain individuals involved in reporting and investigating this case demonstrated conduct that appeared inconsistent with the neutrality expected of those entrusted with informing the public and evaluating evidence.

– Documentation exists of law enforcement and reporting agencies that raises legitimate questions about bias, blurred boundaries, selective presentation of information, and the formation of conclusions prior to a full and fair evaluation of facts.

– These concerns will be addressed in greater detail in future reporting.

Transparency matters—not only when allegations are made, but when the full truth emerges.

The legal process has now reached its conclusion. The dismissal of charges speaks for itself.

I remain absolutely committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that the public record reflects what truly occurred.

This story is not over.

More to come.

— Kimball Long

Publisher, El Dorado Springs Sun