The Cedar County Back Pack Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 500 South Main in El Dorado Springs.

The Fair will provide haircuts, shoes, dental exams, eye exams, hearing exams, lunch, community resources and a back pack full of supplies – all for free.

Please call West Central at 660-476-2185, Ext. 1306. Deadline to sign up and receive shoes is June 30. Applications will be taken until July 15.