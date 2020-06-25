The El Dorado Springs Picnic talent contest for the 139th contest will begin at 8:30 p.m., July 16. Judi will begin accepting registrations on July 5 and they will close when she has registered 25 contestants, there are no early registrations.

Judi will be available to answer questions before registration begins. There is no other place to register except by calling her at 417-876-2691 (voice mail is available). Your call will be returned to confirm your registration. You are not registered until you talk to Judi.

Performances should not be over 5 minutes. Any performances longer than 5 minutes or longer are discouraged.

Your music can either be provided by your own karaoke CD or the sound company will try to provide the music through the internet. When you register you must provide the song you plan to perform and if you will be providing the CD or if you want the sound company to provide your music.

If you make any changes, they must be approved in advance of the contest. Due to time constraints, no bands will be permitted in the contest.

The talent show may be entered once: single performer, group or act, non-professionals only.

Judge sheets will not be available to the contestants or any other party after the contest and Judges decisions are final.

An entrant’s list will be posted near the bandstand by 3 p.m. on the day of the contest, Thursday, July 16. You may enter the contest one time as an individual, group or act.

If you have any questions, please call Judi at 417-876-2691.