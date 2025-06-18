by Melanie Chance

Heather York has officially resigned from her role as Cedar County Clerk, creating a vacancy in one of the county’s most vital administrative positions.

In response, Chrislynn Price was formally sworn in as the interim Cedar County Clerk on June 13, 2025, during a public ceremony at the courthouse attended by a supportive crowd.

Price, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and previously worked in the Clerk’s Office, brings a strong background in local government operations and financial administration. She expressed enthusiasm about stepping into the role, citing both her professional experience and her deep-rooted commitment to the residents of Cedar County.

“I’m honored to serve in this capacity and eager to bring both knowledge and passion to the office,” Price told the El Dorado Sun.

While currently serving in an interim capacity, Price has confirmed her intention to run for the position. However, the official appointment to fill York’s term must come from Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe. Once the Governor announces the vacancy and opens the application process, Price intends to apply for the role formally.

Until then, she says she remains focused on serving with integrity and energy.

“I’m ready to continue the important work this office does every day for the people of Cedar County,” she said.

The El Dorado Sun will continue to follow developments as Governor Kehoe considers a formal appointment to the position.

