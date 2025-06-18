A very good friend of my husband and me, Guy Ross, is going to be honored by the Honor Flight of the Ozarks program on August 13, 2025. My husband, Dave, will be his guardian for the flight to Washington D.C. Guy is a resident of Cedar County and served in the Army during the Vietnam years.

For those who don’t know anything about the program, it is done through donations to Honor Flight of the Ozarks and is staffed by volunteers who organize the entire “mission” for the veterans. It is a one-day affair, departure is during the wee hours of the morning and they spend the day in Washington visiting the different war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, being greeted by some of our US representatives and senators from Missouri. They return in the late evening/nighttime hours. Family and friends are encouraged to meet the plane to greet the returning heroes. It is quite an event.

The reason for this email is that during the return flight back to Springfield airport, the volunteers distribute mail to the veterans. Letters from anyone who would like to thank them for their service to our country. I have been told that this is the highlight of the trip. The vets are thrilled to hear that people are aware of their self-less sacrifice for our freedoms and that we remember them.

Guy was the guardian on the 2012 honor flight mission that my dad got to go on. My dad was so grateful for the acknowledgement of his service and treasured the letters he received. I want Guy to know how much his service is appreciated by anyone, whether or not they know him.

If you have the time and would like to write a letter, I would really appreciate it. I know it would mean a lot to Guy.

You can do it one of two ways.

Mail directly to:

Honor Flight of the Ozarks

Guy D. Ross, E4

PO Box 3964

Springfield MO 65808

OR

Type your letter, print, sign and scan and email back to me. I will put your letter in an envelope and include it in the packet I am going to mail to the Honor Flight program.

I really appreciate everyone reading this email and hope you will consider joining me in saying “we thank you for your service”.

If you know anyone who may be interested in writing a letter please feel free to forward this email to them.

Sue Wright