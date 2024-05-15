The Cedar County Democratic Committee will host a canvassing for Lynda Jones, candidate for State Representative of the 125th in Missouri and Mike McCaffree, candidate for the 4th US Congressional District in Missouri from 9 to noon Saturday. May 18.

We will meet in the City Park at the bandstand in ElDo for foodtruck waffles and coffee, and then to walk door-to-door meeting local folks.

Come out and meet the candidates and hear their plans for Missouri’s future. Darrell Martin, secretary, droaringlamb@gmail.com, 417-309-0693.