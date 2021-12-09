Reported cases since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic (1,905-54 new cases this past week)
Active COVID-19 cases (38)
Cases in Stockton (23)
Cases in El Dorado Springs (27)
Cases in Jerico Springs (1)
Cases in Dadeville (3)
Cases in Fair Play(0)
# of deaths (33 confirmed PCR, 8 by antigen. Updated Dec. 2).
Total Cedar County Test Count
(total of negative line list + # positive cases)
Negative Cedar County Test Count (34,742 reported to CCHD on Dec. 5).
Positive Cedar County Test Count (1,905)
Facebook Comments