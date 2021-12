On Monday, Nov. 29, at 11:13 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to assist law enforcement in search of a missing juvenile. The young person was located and turned over to law enforcement. Ten firefighters assisted.

On Friday, Dec. 3, at 4:08 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment at 800 N. Main to assist the ambulance crew with a lift assist. Five firefighters responded.