We are really wanting to get input from the public, whether they have a library card or not, on our services, and how we can improve what we do here! We want to make it easy as pie for everyone, so we have this online link, but we also have a paper version if anyone wants to stop by either branch of the library to grab one. We are so excited to hear what the public thinks, and how we can do even better to help the community.

Survey Link: https://survey.sogosurvey.com/Survey1.aspx?k=RQsRRSUPTsQsPsPsP&lang=0.