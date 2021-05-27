June starts our summer reading program! Come check out all the fun we’ll having this summer.

Programs:

June 5 – Mike Anderson: Music & Stories

Stockton Middle School Gym 10 a.m.

El Dorado Library 2 p.m.

June 19 – Brian Wendling: Juggling. Comedy.

Stockton Library 10 a.m.

El Dorado Library 1 p.m.

Storytime & Crafts:

Stockton Library 10:30

May 31, “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang.

Craft: Bendable Monkeys

June 7, “Not Quite Narwhal” by Jessie Sima.

Craft: Wooden Spoon Unicorns.

June 14, “I Can Only Draw Worms” by Will Mabbitt.

Craft: Pipe Cleaner Worms.

Snack: Dirt Worm Cups.

June 21, “If you Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t” by Elise Parsley.

Craft: Clothespin Alligators

El Dorado Library 10:30 and 1.

June 3, “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang.

Craft: Bendable Monkeys

June 10, “Not Quite Narwhal” by Jessie Sima.

Craft: Wooden Spoon Unicorns.

June 17, “I Can Only Draw Worms” by Will Mabbitt.

Craft: Pipe Cleaner Worms.

Snack: Dirt Worm Cups

June 24, “If you Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t” by Elise Parsley.

Craft: Clothespin Alligators.