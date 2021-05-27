June starts our summer reading program! Come check out all the fun we’ll having this summer.
Programs:
June 5 – Mike Anderson: Music & Stories
Stockton Middle School Gym 10 a.m.
El Dorado Library 2 p.m.
June 19 – Brian Wendling: Juggling. Comedy.
Stockton Library 10 a.m.
El Dorado Library 1 p.m.
Storytime & Crafts:
Stockton Library 10:30
May 31, “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang.
Craft: Bendable Monkeys
June 7, “Not Quite Narwhal” by Jessie Sima.
Craft: Wooden Spoon Unicorns.
June 14, “I Can Only Draw Worms” by Will Mabbitt.
Craft: Pipe Cleaner Worms.
Snack: Dirt Worm Cups.
June 21, “If you Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t” by Elise Parsley.
Craft: Clothespin Alligators
El Dorado Library 10:30 and 1.
June 3, “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang.
Craft: Bendable Monkeys
June 10, “Not Quite Narwhal” by Jessie Sima.
Craft: Wooden Spoon Unicorns.
June 17, “I Can Only Draw Worms” by Will Mabbitt.
Craft: Pipe Cleaner Worms.
Snack: Dirt Worm Cups
June 24, “If you Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t” by Elise Parsley.
Craft: Clothespin Alligators.
Facebook Comments