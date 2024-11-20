by Melanie Chance

Johnathon Dean Dehart of Caplinger, MO, has been charged with several offenses, including violating a protection order for an adult, first-degree harassment, and first-degree trespassing. Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither filed these charges following the incident that occurred on October 24, 2024.

Dehart was apprehended on November 15 after a warrant for his arrest was issued. In addition to the charges mentioned above, he faces a second-degree property damage charge. While some of the offenses are classified as misdemeanors, the harassment charge has been elevated to a felony.

A bond hearing is set for November 25 at the Cedar County Courthouse. This case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of violating protection orders. It underscores the proactive steps that law enforcement and the Cedar County prosecuting attorney are taking to tackle these issues within the community.

