Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Carpenter as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2, 2026.

“Mr. Carpenter is a proven, thoughtful leader with deep experience in strategic planning, operational discipline, and team alignment,” said Melissa Gallette, Chair of the CCMH Board of Trustees. “As we enter our next chapter, the Board is confident that Don’s expertise and steady leadership will help streamline operations, strengthen trust, and position CCMH for long-term success.”

Carpenter brings 15 years of leadership experience from Beatrice Community Hospital (BCH), Nebraska, where for the past 10 years he served as Senior Executive, Strategic Services. During his tenure, he played a key role in guiding BCH to national recognition, including earning designation as a Chartis Top 100 Hospital for each of the past three years—including Top 20 recognition in two of those years—and being named a Forbes Top Hospital for 2026.

“His track record at a nationally recognized Critical Access Hospital provides exactly the expertise CCMH needs,” says Carla Gilbert, CFO and Interim CEO. “Our team is working collaboratively to enhance operational performance, develop long-term strategic planning, and move forward with confidence and clarity.”

As CEO, Mr. Carpenter will work closely with CCMH’s physicians, staff, leadership team, and Board to strengthen hospital operations, with an initial goal of achieving break-even financial performance within his first 12 months and replenishing CCMH’s financial reserves. His priorities include developing a clear, disciplined Strategic Plan aligned with CCMH’s budget and community needs, while maintaining or improving quality of care and advancing service excellence.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve CCMH and this community,” said Carpenter. “Rural hospitals play an essential role in the health and vitality of their communities. My priority is to listen, learn, and work alongside the dedicated staff and providers here to build trust, strengthen operations, and ensure CCMH remains a reliable, high-quality healthcare provider for generations to come.”

The CCMH Board is united in its commitment to the hospital’s future direction. The selection of Mr. Carpenter reflects a commitment to operational excellence, professionalism, service quality, and community partnership for improved health outcomes.

“Our hospital’s greatest strengths are its people and the community it serves,” added Gallette. “We believe Don’s leadership will help strengthen those connections and position CCMH for a strong future.”

Cedar County Memorial Hospital

1401 S. Park St. | El Dorado Springs, MO 64744 | 417-876-2511 | www.cedarcomem.com

CCMH looks forward to welcoming Mr. Carpenter and invites staff, patients, and community members to join in supporting this important transition.