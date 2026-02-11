On Sunday, Feb. 1, at 7:57 a.m. an assistant chief responded to a residence on S. Park for a carbon monoxide call. The alarm’s battery had died and needed replaced.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 9:38 a.m. an assistant chief was dispatched to investigate a reported fire at Hwy. 32 and County Rd. 800. Turned out to be a control burn.

On Thursday, Feb. 5, at 12:42 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on E. Hainline. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded. Later that day at 12:44 p.m. the department was dispatched back to that location due to a rekindle in the roof area. One truck and six firefighters responded.