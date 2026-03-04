The Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees met in regular session Wednesday, February 25. Vice President, Katie McGee was absent. The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Don Carpenter, who is set to start work March 2, joined the meeting by phone.

The meeting opened with an informational presentation about the Cedar County Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Council by Nicole Mulloy, Community Behavioral Health Liaison at Compass Health Network. She explained that CIT is designed to benefit the community by equipping law enforcement officers with specialized training and skills to work in partnership with the mental health system, individuals in crisis, and their families. Mulloy invited CCMH to participate in council meetings and extended that invitation to anyone who may be interested, noting that the more resources they have available, the better.

Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Carla Gilbert, shared developments from a recently held CEO summit for the newly formed Show-Me High Value Network and requested approval for renewing membership. Ongoing membership will require a $30,000 yearly fee. Carpenter, who is familiar with the same network in Nebraska, affirmed that their efforts have proven profitable for members there. Based on his experience, Carpenter offered a supportive recommendation for investment noting that CCMH would likely recover their investment through better negotiated payor contracts alone.

“Membership fees fund the organization that will negotiate on our behalf in a way that a standalone independent facility could never negotiate with the big insurance payors,” Carpenter said. “When you get all these hospitals together… you can get purchasing power that is often only available to much larger organizations.”

Composed of 18 founding independent Missouri hospitals including CCMH, the network’s goal is to help rural hospitals sustain independence. This is accomplished through a contract with Cibolo, a company that negotiates better reimbursement in payor contracts, including value-based reimbursement, and provides cost savings through group purchasing power. CCMH has already realized savings on some purchases through its current membership to the network. With no impending deadline, the board tabled the decision on whether to renew membership until the next meeting.

The board also received updates on several key initiatives including:

• Community Involvement: In cooperation with Hospice Compassus and Physician’s Medical Supply, the hospital will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Tuesday, March 31st. Details will be forthcoming as plans are finalized.

• Service Expansion: In a significant move to enhance local healthcare services, the hospital is moving forward with the implementation of a permanent in-house Nuclear Medicine service. The necessary state permits for the project’s construction are currently being finalized.

• Accreditation and Quality: The hospital is actively preparing for its routine, unannounced licensure survey. Non-clinical staff and department leaders are conducting thorough walk-throughs of each area to ensure all regulatory requirements are met and that the facility remains in peak condition.

• Staffing and Provider Recruitment: Katie Williams, FNP-BC, started her practice in February at Medical Mall Clinic. Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Del Charbonier, is in the process of being licensed in Missouri which must be completed before credentialing can be finalized. Additionally, provider credentialing is in process for outpatient psychiatric telehealth services. Lastly, the search for a general surgeon continues, with candidates currently being interviewed.

• Finance: Efforts to improve revenue cycle have generated results as AR days decreased to 49. Staff have been working diligently to identify additional ways to minimize expenses. Gilbert noted that a new purchasing relationship with the University of Kansas (KU) resulted in cost savings of approximately $45,000 over the last nine months.

Financial Report Highlights

January 2026 financials as compared to January 2025: • Gross operating revenue: $2,903,503 (down from $3,602,769 in January 2025) • Net operating revenue: $1,428,250 (down from $2,077,277 in January 2025) • Operating expenses: $1,615,736 (down from $1,962,676 in January 2025 • Net loss from operations: $149,422 (as compared to a profit of $157,446 in January 2025 • Days Cash on Hand: 132 (as compared to 135 in January of 2025)

The board approved three expenditures at the meeting. The largest, totaling $60,000, will cover the buyout of previously leased endoscopy equipment, transitioning it to hospital ownership which will be a savings compared to continued lease or purchase of new equipment. The board also approved $47,548 for the relocation of the CT backup as part of the ongoing MRI/CT suite project. Finally, a $13,000 purchase of Meditech Traverse — an extension of the hospital’s existing electronic medical record system — was approved to ensure compliance with state electronic reporting requirements.

Chief Nursing Officer BreAnn Jackson requested immediate approval of several updated disaster policies, explaining that the short notice stemmed from a January Missouri State Emergency Management Agency – Region D meeting. At that meeting, facilities were advised to review and revise their emergency preparedness policies in anticipation of increased travelers to Missouri during the FIFA World Cup. To accommodate the request, the board will take a few days to read and vote by email. Jackson also presented for first reading a new policy establishing routine audits of security footage, patient grievances, the risk management program, and education requests and repayments.

The board completed the open portion of the meeting with board governance topics. First, the board was presented with an opportunity for board member training from the Missouri Hospital Association. The board then voted to accept the most recent changes to the by-laws. Finally, approval of the strategic plan was tabled to provide an opportunity for review by the new CEO.