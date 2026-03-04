I thought that one of the most interesting things mentioned at the hospital board meeting last week was a notice from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency – Region D meeting were facilities were advised to review and revise their emergency preparedness policies in anticipation of increased travelers to Missouri during the FIFA World Cup. It reminded me of all the medical equipment found in the basement of the post office in the event of a nuclear emergency – people from KC evacuating southward. There is an exhibit at the museum that includes some of that equipment. It is just curious to me that we should be ready for whatever goes wrong or the overflow from the north of El Dorado Springs. It is not a bad idea because you know..you just never know.

I was surprised when I pulled out of my carport on Sunday by the daffodils halfway grown around my drive. And close to the boathouse (the boat is gone) there was one feisty daffodil all ready in bloom. And Crocus are everywhere.

Jack and Captain are doing well. Captain did bring a mouse to me. It was alive when Captain ran into the house and in tiny pieces when Captain was through with it. No head, mo tail, no feet, just little tiny pieces of mouse.

KSL