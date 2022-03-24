In response to CDC Guidelines and community transmission rates – Cedar County Memorial Hospital is now adjusting their procedures for facility access as well as the route of traffic for patients and visitors within the hospital. The following changes will be implemented immediately:

*The Front Entrances will be open during normal business hours Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., after 5 p.m. and on weekends we ask that patients and visitors enter the facility via the Emergency Department.

*The Emergency Department Entrance will be unlocked for patients and visitors when a registration clerk is staffed; this meaning that the call bell will not be needed for entrance during the following times: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. After hours the call bell will continued to be utilized.

*The remainder of the hospital entrances will continued to be locked for safety and security concerns; including the northwest door, the door located by the Pool and the Specialty Clinic.

*Patients and visitors for the Med/Surg Unit will no longer be routed through Senior Life Solutions and may enter the unit using the double doors located on the north hallway.

*Patient Visitor Rules have not changed at this time. Patients admitted to the Med/Surg Unit are allowed two visitors per day. Those two individuals may come and go throughout the day and are not limited to one visit. We do ask that visitors continue to wear masks while in the hallways. Please refer to our available full visitor policy for additional information.

CCMH will continue to follow CDC Guidelines, monitor COVID-19 and our local community transmission rates and make adjustments to our procedures accordingly.