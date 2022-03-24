On March 17, 2022, the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education met in regular session for its regular March meeting. To accommodate the sizable crowd, the board met in the upper gymnasium.

President Josh Floyd called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. After approving the consent agenda, the board heard communication, patron comments and issued recognition

Fine Arts Gala–students and teachers promoted the upcoming Fine Arts Gala to be held April 1 & 2.

Board passed a resolution concerning Special Recognition for bus driver Stephanie Keith, 7-0.

Recognition of the state-qualifying boys and girls cross country teams

FFA Parliamentary Procedure Presentation

Ashley Conard–Extracurricular Equality

Janelle Fugate–4-day week

Tonya Hooper–4-day week

Maddy Crawford–4-day week

Jeanie Norman–4-day week

Sheila Santellano–4-day week

Andy Graves–Wrestling Coach Hiring Process

Alex Franks–4-day week

In old business, the board voted to eliminate the requirement to end the requirement of masking on school buses, as recommended. After much debate and consideration, the board voted to approve a 5-day school week for 2022-23 6-0-1. The board voted to approve the 2022-23 calendar as presented 7-0.

In new business, after discussing the basics of the 2022-23 budget, the board approved additional PAT staff for 2022-23 secured by additional grant funding, 7-0. The board also voted 7-0 to approve the food service bid from Taher, Inc. for food service management in the 2022-23 school year. The board approved the transportation bid for Apple Bus, Inc. and approved the spring transportation route count. The board voted to change the dates for certified staff who wish to resign from the district at a late date. The board voted 7-0 to eliminate the El Dorado Springs Dance Team, and to add the sport of Girls Golf which will start in fall 2022.

The board took the following actions in executive session:

Accepted Resignations:

Jill Chapman, Chuck Speer, Todd Mowery, Calem Simrell, Kelley Beckner, Morgan Cantu, Kareegan Stantorf (MS Cheer).

Offered Tenure Contracts:

Kala Robison, Tiffany McGuirk, Alyssa Sargent.

Hired:

Steve Gray–HS Counselor, Jane Griffin–MS/HS Librarian, Erica Nicholas–Elementary Librarian, Heather Bledsaw—Teacher.

Offered Non-tenure contracts:

Jamee Barnes, Candice Bland, Kelly Delk, Stephanie Fritts, Melissa Keightley, Candice Leonard, Shelby Loane, Brooke Miller, Klarissa Norman, Grace Rhodes, Amanda Stacey, Kylie Taylor, Kim Cox, Emily Ford, Kaley Lyons, Alexa Mays, Daniel Stantorf, Sheila Benham, Nick Engleman, Bailee Fleming, Logan Friar, Donald McCorkendale, David Rogers, Allyson Schmitt, Delanie Tipton, Kaitlyn Norman, Morgan Engleman, Sara McKlintic, Brittany Summers, Denise Wynne.

BUS DRIVER KEEPS KIDS SAFE – On Thursday, March 17, the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board passed a resolution honoring Bus Driver Stephanie Keith, who’s actions on Feb. 23, mitigated the damage to life and property during an accident on a slick road. Pictured is Stephanie with board member Josh Floyd.

The complete board resolution is listed below.

A Resolution Honoring Stephanie Keith

Whereas, the role of a bus driver is incredibly important to the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District, its students, and parents;

Whereas, Apple Bus serves as the contractor for the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District;

Whereas, Stephanie Keith has safely and successfully served as a school bus driver for Apple Bus for more than a decade of service;

Whereas Stephanie Keith’s kindness, grace under pressure, and professionalism has enriched her student riders and all of those who work with her;

Whereas, on the afternoon of Feb. 23, in the year 2022, Stephanie’s actions as a bus driver led to the preservation of the lives of ten students and three adults, mitigating what could have been a tragic accident.

Whereas, Immediately following the accident, Stephanie’s professionalism led to the swift communication of the accident, evacuation of students, and settling of the nerves of all involved,

Whereas, Stephanie’s commitment to student mental and physical well-being is readily apparent on Feb. 23, and every day on the job as a bus driver; now, therefore, be it

Resolved, that the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education, on behalf of its students, staff, and parents:

1. recognizes Stephanie Keith’s commitment to protecting her students on a daily basis; and

2. recognizes Stephanie’s extraordinary life-saving actions on Feb. 23, 2022;

3. expresses its appreciation and gratitude for her contribution to the safety of the students in her care.

Passed as a resolution of the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education on Thursday, March 17, 2022.