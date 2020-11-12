Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) identified that it was the victim of a ransomware event on Oct. 21, 2020. Upon learning of this incident, we took swift action to initiate our response protocol. Third party experts that have helped other health care providers respond to similar issues have been engaged, and we have notified the FBI. We want to be clear that our investigation into this matter is ongoing, and we are working around the clock to better understand the scope and nature of this incident. As an initial step to secure our systems, an endpoint security tool has been installed on devices across our network.

Unfortunately, we are one of many public health institutions that have been the victims of these type of attacks in the recent weeks and months as cyber criminals seek to profit from disruptions to vital services and systems. As we move forward, our response is being guided by our first priority – patient care. We have and will continue to provide quality care to our patients despite this challenge.

UPDATE: Our systems are now operational and we are no longer diverting ambulance patients to other facilities. While our investigation remains ongoing, at this time we have no evidence indicating that patient or employee information was stolen.

CCMH will continue working with experts to bolster our cybersecurity infrastructure and protocols. As always, we remain focused on delivering quality care for our patients.”