ECS SENIOR – Isabelle Bryson, daughter of Travis and Kelly Bryson.

EHS SENIOR – Taryn Dipman, daughter of Chuck Dipman and Kris Boultinghouse.

EHS SENIOR – Lydia Eason, daughter of Steve and Amanda Eason.

EHS SENIOR – Brooke Ehlers, daughter of David and Danita Ehlers.

EHS SENIOR – Cloie Green, daughter of Jason and Errin Fick.

EHS SENIOR – Kraysen Leonard, daughter of Todd and Michele Leonard.

EHS SENIOR – Avery Schiereck, daughter of Jarrod and Amanda Schiereck.

EHS SENIOR – Jordanne Steuck, daughter of Gerrad and Michelle Steuck.

HOLIDAY ROYALTY – Miss Merry Christmas 2020 will be crowned at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. She and her court will ride in the Christmas Parade later in the day.