During the month of December, Cedar County Memorial Hospital is receiving donations for warm weather clothing for our area Cedar County schools. We have reached out to staff in both El Dorado Springs and Stockton districts to target needed items to better serve the youth of our area. Please consider this worthy cause when shopping during this holiday season.

Needed items include: Hats and gloves, unisex sweat pants in sizes four thru 12, coast – youth sizes five thru 14 (heavier style coats), coats with an emphasis on bigger boys sizes S, M and L.

Another special item needed is tennis shoes – youth size two thru six.

Drop off locations: Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Cedar County Health Department in El Dorado Springs, Cedar County Memorial Hospital Medical Mall and Stockton Exercise Center in Stockton.