EVERYBODY NEEDS A LITTLE CHRISTMAS – The local community has had the true Christmas spirit in their donations to this year’s Toy drive. However, there are a few gaps to fill. Gifts are still needed in the following categories: 0 – 8 months, boys gifts 7 – teen.

As with everything, there is a deadline. Please bring your unwrapped gift by Fugate Motors by 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec 7.