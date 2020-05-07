As per Governor Parson’s press conference on April 27, the Stay At Home order will be lifted on May 3 at 11:59 PM. A new Order has been issued, effective at 12:01 AM, May 4 for the reopening of business and activities. This order will remain in effect until 11:59 PM May 31 , 2020 unless extended by further order of the Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services with said extensions not to exceed the duration of the effective period of Executive Order 20-09.

The Cedar County Health Department has had no newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases for 22 days. I am in daily contact with Cedar County Memorial Hospital and CMH regarding the testing of individuals; and testing requirements have changed through the State Public Health Laboratory, making it easier for individuals to be tested. The Office of Emergency Management and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services continue to work to get additional PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). The shortage for PPE has been a nationwide issue. The Battelle Crisis Decontamination Unit now in Missouri will be able to disinfect 80,000 N95 masks per day. That should help with mask shortages.

One message emphasized in every press conference with the Governor and Department of Health and Senior Services is that the responsibility for resuming activities/business in a safe manner lies with each individual, business owner, church, and activities director. I encourage every business to post on every door into the business

• A reopening plan on how you will protect your employees and customers.

• List the steps you are taking to provide a safe environment for all who enter your business. This can include frequent cleaning of surfaces that are often touched, frequent hand washing, wearing masks, and monitoring the health of your employees by checking their temperatures before they begin work. Ill employees will be sent home.

• Also include the steps you would like your customers to take to ensure your own safety in providing your service to them. Some examples are social distancing six feet from others, the wearing of masks, cover your cough, and wash your hands/use hand sanitizer.

• The Cedar County Health Department has signs that you can post regarding “If you are sick, don’t come in”. Please let us know if you would like those to post on your door as well.

With your plan on the door, customers can then make an informed decision about which businesses they wish to patronize.

This is a wonderful opportunity to market your business. Be sure to post your plan:

• To each ingress/egress door at your business

• To your website

• On social media (ie: Facebook)

• Ask your chamber of commerce to help share the information

There are more specific recommendations that have been made for certain businesses where the social distancing 6 feet rule will not apply to the one providing service. Hair/nail salons and barbershops will be encouraged to space appointments far enough apart that they have time to clean the capes, wipe the surfaces down, including the chairs, and wash their hands. Customers may be asked to wait in the car until their appointed time. It is recommended that because they are touching a person, masks should be worn by both unless the