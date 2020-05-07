BRUCE ROGERS– El Dorado Springs City Manager – At the May 4 city Council meeting. It was decided to keep the City Hall portion of the Community Building closed, but open up the track and the weight room. The gym and the game room will also remain closed. The summer ball program sign -up is now until May 16. Call Eddie Long at 876-7138 or Charlie Cantrell at 876-3393 for more information. The pool will open as soon as the life guards can be certified.

PAULA GIBBS – Manager of Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs – Plastic shields are at all the check-out lines and, of course, social distancing is still encouraged. New store hours are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. All employees have to wear masks and the deli seating is still closed. We’ve starting to get a good supply for those products that were continually sold out of for the past month.

KEVIN MCCULLOUGH – Owner and Pharmacist at Evans Pharmacy in El Dorado Springs – The store is open and we’re following all the guide lines set down by the Board of Pharmacy. We can have about 40 people in the store at one time. Customers must come in the south door and leave through the east door. The pop machine, blood pressure machine and the photo machine are all closed down at this time.

JACKSON TOUGH – Executive Director of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce – The Chamber has supplied a Return To Work Toolkit to their members designed to help the El Dorado Springs Business Community with information about opening and some steps that be taken to put them on a path to success and how to assess their business needs. You can contact the Chamber at 876-4154.