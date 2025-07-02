From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A concerning rise in drug-related medical incidents has drawn renewed attention from health and law enforcement officials in Cedar County. Four drug-related emergencies were reported locally last week, though it remains unclear whether any were fatal.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital issued a community health alert on social media this week, warning of an uptick in patients presenting with dangerous symptoms, including high body temperatures, seizures, and altered mental status. The hospital’s statement noted these cases are suspected to be linked to a tainted or unusually potent drug supply. The alert advised residents to treat such symptoms as a medical emergency and to call 911 immediately.

In support of the hospital’s warning, the Cedar County Health Department reshared the alert. It reminded residents that Narcan (naloxone), a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, is available at no cost. The department encouraged residents to call (417) 876-5477 with any questions or concerns.

In his weekly report, Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries issued a clear and sobering message to the public.

“As you may know, drugs are dangerous, and the risks go far beyond addiction. Drug dealers are not honest people. They don’t care about your safety, your future, or your life.

Many drugs on the street today are laced with deadly substances like fentanyl. Even a pill that looks ‘safe’ can lead to an overdose, permanent damage, or death.

It’s not just about getting high—it’s about whether or not you make it home.

If you have information about drug activity in Cedar County, please report it to the authorities. You can remain anonymous: Tips@cedarcountysheriff.com.”

Drug overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, have become a growing epidemic nationally and across Missouri over the past decade. In 2022, Missouri recorded 2,180 fatal drug overdoses, a 1 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Opioids were involved in more than 70 percent of those deaths, with fentanyl being a primary contributor.

The burden is particularly felt in Missouri’s southwest region, where Cedar County is located. The region saw 250 fatal overdoses in 2022 and continues to lead the state in overdose-related emergency room visits, according to the DHSS Southwest Region Fact Sheet.

Missouri ranks 32nd among all states for drug overdose death rates, with overdose now the leading cause of death for adults ages 18 to 44. The data shows the opioid crisis is not limited to any one demographic—it affects rural and urban communities alike, crossing all lines of gender, race, and age.

Officials warn that unless immediate community action and awareness are prioritized, the growing trend of overdoses will continue to devastate families and strain local healthcare systems. Resources, including data and care programs, can be accessed at https://health.mo.gov/data/opioids/index.php

If you or someone you know is struggling or dealing with a substance abuse crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

