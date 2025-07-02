I really enjoyed the Saturday matinee for the Lighthouse Childrens Theatre’s the Addams Family. The group had moved the performance to the stage in the El Dorado Springs Middle School Gym, where the acoustics are still horrible. The young actors performed admirably. In my opinion especially Williams Baldwin Rotert as Gomez Addams. His delivery was consistent whether speaking or singing. Abbanie Cooper as Mortician did really well when she moved to the front of the stage and everyone else seemed to have a great time, including the swarm of ancestors.

Congratulations to Shayne Daniel and his troupe of young actors.

Everything is moving along towards the Picnic – The Land of Lakes Youth Fair, for me a sure sign that the Picnic is upon us, is this week.

KSL