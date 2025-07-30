by Melanie Chance

The Cedar County Republican Central Committee held a special meeting on July 23 to formally meet Interim County Clerk Chrislynn Price and conduct interviews for the open clerk position. Price was the only applicant to submit a formal application.

Price, who was sworn in as interim clerk on June 13, addressed the committee at Cassell Realty, offering insight into her qualifications, current duties, and challenges the office has faced in recent years. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and prior experience working in the county clerk’s office.

During the meeting, committee members discussed past concerns involving late tax reporting and levy calculation issues. Price noted that she was not involved in the errors and clarified that she began her role in May 2023 as an accounts payable specialist, handling bill payments rather than policy-level decisions. “Nobody in our office really got to see anything of what was actually going on,” Price said.

Committee members asked about her involvement in the recent audit findings and past election operations. Price confirmed that while she hasn’t overseen a full election cycle independently, she has worked through four elections, assisting with tasks such as balancing ballots and setting up polling sites. “Security is our top priority,” Price said. “And communication with the public is something I’m committed to improving.”

A key point of discussion included Price’s standing as a Republican. She assured the committee that, although she remains politically neutral at work, she holds conservative personal values. “I believe in protecting our rights and the principles of the Republican Party,” she said.

Price also addressed civil litigation questions related to personal matters, stating that all issues have been resolved.

Throughout the meeting, several committee members and courthouse officials voiced strong support for Price, noting her work ethic, willingness to learn, and positive rapport with officeholders.

“I think it’s telling that nearly every officeholder in the courthouse has written a letter of recommendation for Chrislynn,” Brian Hammons remarked. “That kind of support doesn’t happen by accident.”

After further discussion, committee chair Sam Alexander made a motion to recommend Price’s official appointment. The motion was seconded and passed unanimously. The committee agreed to forward its recommendation to Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe.

“I’ll call Governor Kehoe myself and let him know we’re united in our recommendation,” Alexander said. “She’s earned it.”

Price confirmed that she intends to run for election in the upcoming cycle to continue serving the citizens of Cedar County.

