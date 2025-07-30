The El Dorado Springs Police Department has received a $50,000 grant from the 2026 Missouri Department of Public Safety Missouri Blue Shield Grant Program (MBSGP). El Dorado Springs Police Chief Brett Dawn made the announcement at the July 21, 2025, City Council meeting. He said that $47,000 of the money would be used for three car and four hand held Moswin radios. As of Monday, July 28, some of the items have already been installed.

El Dorado Springs became a Blue Shield City in May of 2025.

All Council members were present at the meeting: Peggy Carter, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reasoner, City Manger Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Britney Spencer were also present.

Rogers reported that the city took in $38,786 from the Picnic: $7,840 from the banners in the Park, $16,321 from the Carnival and $14,625 from the sale of booth space. The 2026 Picnic is scheduled for July 16,17,18.

According to Rogers the city received two bids for the renovation of the Virginia Ryan Strain City Pool. The estimated cost is 2.4 million which includes a splash pad, sunshades and a diving board. The low bid was $2,387,500. The bid will be sent to DNR for approval. Rogers hopes construction can start late August or early September.

As required by law, the city took bids for banking services. Mid-Missouri Bank submitted the highest rate of return on city funds. The council awarded banking services to Mid-Missouri Bank which will be designated as the City Depository until such time as bids are required again.

The council passed a resolution setting a public hearing for the annexation of 305 S. Allison. The city clerk will advertise the public hearing in a newspaper of general circulation.

The council entered into an executive session to discuss real estate. There was no report from that meeting.