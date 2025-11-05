From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Saturday, Nov. 2, to honor the memory of Deputy Matthew Scott Chism, who was killed in the line of duty 11 years ago.

Deputy Chism, 25, was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2014, following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase in El Dorado Springs. He had served with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office for just under two years and was survived by his wife and young child.

“So many years have passed, and I still don’t have the words. I can still hear Matthew mumble, ‘I kick doors.’ I miss you, buddy,” wrote Chief Deputy Clay in the department’s remembrance post.