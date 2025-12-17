From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Members of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office were recognized Friday night during the Cedar County Christmas Party for exceptional service and dedication to their duties.

Awards were presented to individuals whose performance, professionalism, and commitment to excellence were cited as setting a high standard for the agency. Officials said the recipients demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond in service to the community.

Ashley Yokley was named Communication Officer of the Year, while Charles Dice received the Corrections Officer of the Year award. Deputy Max Dunkle was recognized as Deputy of the Year, and Sgt. Joey Elder received Supervisor of the Year honors.

To close the evening, Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries presented the Sheriff of the Year award to Sheriff Jim Bob McCrary. Jeffries said the recognition reflected McCrary’s leadership and continued service to Cedar County.

The annual event serves as an opportunity for the department to acknowledge the work of its members and highlight the contributions of those who support public safety throughout the year.