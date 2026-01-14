The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Crime and Drug Task Force (MMCCDTF) and the Stockton Police Department, conducted a two-day traffic and warrant saturation operation on January 8–9, 2026, focused on disrupting criminal activity, locating wanted individuals, and improving public safety throughout Cedar County.

These saturation operations are designed to proactively disrupt criminal activity, locate wanted subjects, remove illegal firearms from the community, and prevent drug-related crime before it harms our citizens.

During the operation, deputies and task force officers made 34 proactive traffic stops and conducted over 100 vehicle and driver checks, targeting high-crime areas, and locations tied to ongoing investigations.

Enforcement Results

As a result of this operation:

• 10 warrant service attempts were conducted

• 5 individuals were arrested

• Multiple citations were issued for violations including speeding, seatbelt, and insurance

• Numerous verbal warnings were issued for equipment and registration violations

• K-9 units were deployed, resulting in a positive alert and vehicle search

• Multiple consent and probable-cause searches were conducted

On Jan. 9, 2026, the Honorable Judge Jacob Dawson issued a Cedar County arrest warrant for Brian Queen for the following charges:

• RSMo 571.070 – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

• RSMo 579.074 – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Bond set at $50,000 cash only

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, MMCCDTF, and Stockton Police Department will continue to conduct targeted enforcement operations to keep illegal drugs, dangerous weapons, and criminal offenders out of Cedar County.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Task Force Information:

Midwest Missouri Career Criminal & Drug Taskforce (MMCCDTF): A cooperative effort between the Sheriff’s Offices of Bates, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Henry, St. Clair, and Vernon Counties, dedicated to combating career criminals and drug activity across west-central Missouri.

Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries