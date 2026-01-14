The EHS Bulldogs will play the Lamar Tigers at Courtwarming this Friday, Jan 16, starting at 6 p.m. The ECS Buffaloes will play the Show-Me Angels on Jan 20 starting at 5:30. It will be their Courtwarming as well.

I was talking to a friend today we agreed that the worst weather always come at the end of January and the first of February. We’ll do our best to keep things warm around here.

I you haven’t seen our new awning, please come on by. It needs a little straightening, but it is such a departure from the red and yellow that we had before. This one is yellow, blue and white. The whole building looks like a “different person.”

Captain and Jack are pretty good friends now. I do have to watch Captain closely. I think I told you that I have two roses bushes surviving the winter in my foyer. If I don’t keep an eye on Captain, he’ll eat the leaves.

KSL