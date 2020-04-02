Due to the acknowledgment by Emergency Manager Arlo Rupke, of three positive COVID-19 cases in Cedar County, MO, an Order to Close Cedar County Courthouse #2020.03.30 was signed by the Cedar County Commission at 7:30 a.m. on March 30, 2020.

Effective immediately, until further notice, the outer doors of the Cedar County Courthouse are closed to public access due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

Phone numbers for each office are posted on each door of the courthouse. The website of cedarcountymo.gov also has phone numbers and some email addressed.

Overall we are discouraging personal contact, however we understand that it is still necessary to conduct business. If offices can’t perform their office duties by phone, fax, or email they may opt to meet you outside in the parking lot. An affidavit of Entry Conditions will be provided to each office to ask you a list of questions. If you do have to conduct any business outside the courthouse we request that you answer the questions asked of you to help safeguard yourselves. We will be recommending for our staff to wear gloves and use hand sanitizer even when conducting business outside.

In the event the Circuit Court deems it necessary to bring someone from the public in for court related issues, the Sheriff’s Office has agreed to coordinate with the Circuit Court to process through the Sheriff’s lobby, or will be contacted to prescreen the persons coming in with temperature monitoring prior to admittance in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Next week we will have a conference call-in process in place for the public to be able to participate in the commission meetings, please contact the Cedar County Clerk’s Office by beginning Wednesday for details at 417.276.6700 E.220. For the time being you may always call into any commission meeting at 417.276.6700 E.240 on Monday’s from 9a.m. to 4p.m.

Thank you for your cooperation in this trying time.