On Saturday, March 28, 2020, a Citizens Memorial employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee works in Bolivar, but lives in Cedar County. To protect the privacy of the employee and their family we will not release individually identifiable details.

The employee does not have direct contact with patients or residents, has been recovering at home and is in self-quarantine with their family. Co-workers with close contact to this individual have not shown symptoms of coronavirus, but are in self-quarantine following recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

The employee sought care at Stockton Family Medical Center March 19. The employee called ahead and the clinic took precautions to ensure that clinic staff and other patients were not exposed.

CMH is working with the Cedar County Health Department and Polk County Health Department to assure that CDC guidelines have been followed to minimize any exposure to co-workers or others.

CMH employees and medical staff are taking the necessary precautions to protect our employees, patients, residents and community members. We will continue to screen and test for coronavirus symptoms.

“We immediately implemented the procedures outlined in our emergency preparedness plan,” says Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation. “Although this news may cause concern in the Bolivar and Stockton communities, please know we are prepared and will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to protect the health of our employees and residents in the communities we serve.”

Reports of two more positives also were received Saturday. All of positive-tested individuals have been contacted by their doctors and the county health department. An investigation has been completed and contact has been made to people who may have been affected.

Cedar County Emergency Management Director Arlo Rupke said many citizens have expressed their concern with how many people have been tested, tested positive or have tests pending.

“Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has advised emergency management and its county to report only positive results, as they are doing,” Rupke said. “To post other numbers would, one, be inaccurate because our county health department is not receiving those numbers and two, may cause more concern than necessary. Our job is to inform our citizens but we must be accurate. Wrong information does no one any good. Rumors can be more harmful in these situations. Unfortunately it is hard to stop them, but CCOEM doesn’t want to be a contributing factor with inaccuracies.”

Rupke added, “We can only repeat — the best tips for self-care still are social distancing, proper hand washing and staying home,” Rupke said. “Be hyper-vigilant.