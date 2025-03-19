March 16-22, is Sunshine Week in Missouri and throughout the United States. It is a time to celebrate government transparency because only by seeing how decisions are made can we truly be informed about how – or if – our government is working for us.

Sunshine Week is a nonpartisan collaboration among groups in the journalism, civic, education, government and private sectors that shines a light on the importance of public records and open government.

During Sunshine Week, use the Missouri Sunshine Coalition’s resources to help your audience better understand how vital our state’s Sunshine Law is to a fair and free democracy. You are encouraged to republish any of the resources contained in the linked Dropbox. Author bios and head shots are included for each columnist.

Through the Sunshine Law (RSMo. 610.011), the meetings, records, votes, actions and deliberations of this state’s public governmental bodies are open to the public, with few exceptions. But every year, we see instances where lawmakers try to introduce even more exceptions to the Sunshine Law. That is happening as you read this, but even without new exemptions, there are public bodies making it difficult for citizens and media to see how the people’s business is being done.

A Dropbox folder with content you can share in print, on websites and via social media is available here. Please feel free to share any and all content from Missouri Sunshine Coalition in the leadup to, during and even after Sunshine Week.

The Missouri Sunshine Coalition is grateful to columnists Roxie Murphy and Mike Jenner for sharing their experiences with the Sunshine Law. And a special thank you to John Darkow and the Columbia Missourian for providing the Sunshine Coalition with a special editorial cartoon for this year’s Sunshine Week.

* * *

While you’re helping your audience better understand the importance of the Sunshine Law, share the Sunshine Coalition’s appeal for them (and you) to join the Missouri Sunshine Coalition in its mission to keep government meetings open and accessible and government records available for review at minimal cost. Remember, there’s strength in numbers and standing together, we’re more likely to be heard.

Join the Missouri Sunshine Coalition by filling out the form here: mopress.wufoo.com/forms/q12hl45m1sxz6ap/

* * *

More Sunshine Week resources are available at https://sunshineweek.org/. Sunshine Week is coordinated by Joseph L. Brechner Freedom of Information Project at the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications.

* * *

Finally, consider nominating someone in your community as a Missouri Sunshine Hero, individuals or organizations that have seen success using the Sunshine Law to enact change or who have overcome extraordinary challenges to access information the law normally makes available.

To nominate an individual or organization as a Sunshine Hero, submit nominations by April 30. Send nominations and personal stories to Matthew Barba, Missouri Sunshine Coalition executive director, at matthewmbarba@gmail.com. Questions or suggestions? Call Barba at (573) 808-7290.