The fishing report is back. Kenny spent Saturday calling all his fishing friends. The story is on page 9.

Monday, I received a box of really interesting info from Leland Gannaway in Springfield. He is an El Dorado Springs native and was one of Jack Tough’s best friends. He sent me a box of Smith stuff. A book by John S. Smith (He was the first Smith owner of the Sun. Kenny and I bought the newspaper from his grandsons John D and ???Smith), records of Civil War pensions, abstracts, discharge papers, funeral notices and a lot of miscellaneous all neatly in envelops and labeled as to the contents and with information – like “handle carefully, fragile”. I’ve looked through all of it, but really looking and reading will take some time.

Daffodils are up. I was so intent on quenching my eyes looking for crocus that I failed to see all the other colors around me. Currently all the other colors are mostly yellow.

KSL