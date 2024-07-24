You’re invited to join On My Own for a day of family fun and celebration as we mark the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

This exciting event will take place on July 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event Highlights:

Celebrate. Learn. Share. ADA34. Our celebration includes a variety of activities for all ages. Delicious Hotdogs and Hamburgers. Enjoy a tasty meal with family and friends.

Indoor and Outdoor Games and Activities – Engage in fun and interactive games.

Bounce House & 20ft Water Slide – Perfect for kids to have a blast.

Vendor Stalls – Discover local businesses and meet elected officials.

Learn About ADA History – Explore the significant impact of the ADA over the years.

Proclamation Signing by Mayor George Knox – Join us at 11:30 a.m. for this special ceremony.

Hearing Tests – Available from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the ADA, connect with the community, and enjoy a day full of fun activities. We look forward to seeing you there.