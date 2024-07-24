Another Picnic has made it into the history books. The pictures for said event will probably go on for a couple of weeks.

I will remember this Picnic as the “cool” one. I’ve only witnessed one other Picnic even remotely similar. It was so cool that some people put sweaters on their babies.

So, now that the Picnic is over, you know that school is only a few weeks away. And as I’ve said before, after school starts, it is Christmas before you know it.

I want to publicly recognize Gwen and Brittany for helping me with the kids’ games pictures. They are usually inside folk, but trekked down to the Park to get the action shots.

A lot of people don’t realize it, but the Picnic has evolved quite a bit since 1980. I say most people meaning the ones that weren’t here then. Almost all the talent was local. We had a fiddlin’ contest which my in-laws dearly loved. It was the only reason they came to the Picnic. It wasn’t until some years later that people started putting their lawn chairs in the Park on Monday before the Picnic. I noticed in this week’s Vintage Vignettes that one of the photographs was taken by my father, Adrian R. Snider.

I was in the Park Saturday talking to a young lady who told me that when she started driving she was going to drive an old, old, old, old, pick-up. I asked her how old was old, old, old, old?

She said, “Very.”

KSL