Gary Vickers, a Vietnam veteran, will serve biscuits and apple butter served with coffee and juice starting at 8 a.m. on March 29 on the front lawn of the Elks Club in Nevada. He’ll be there all day. The Elks Club will have a luncheon from 12 -2.

One out of every 10 US Soldiers in Vietnam was a casualty, and 75,000 were severely disabled. Despite this, Vietnam War veterans received little or nothing in terms of recognition and gratitude when they returned to the United States. The very last American troops departed from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.