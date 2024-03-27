The El Dorado Springs Lions Club is asking for $50 donations from individuals and businesses to help improved the park. Logos and names will go on the back of a commemorative T-shirt which sells for $20.

The land for the Park was donated to the Lions by John and Dorothy Carter Mitchell.

The club is focusing on the pavilion roof and has hopes of adding electricity and water to the structure.

A couple of trees also have to be removed.

There is interest in a Pickle Ball Court and a sand volleyball court.

Lion Christina Casey said that they are hoping to raise quite a bit of money and be able to apply for a matching grant.

Contact any Lion for more information.