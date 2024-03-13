Contact: Aaron Scott, ascott@cfozarks.org or 417-864-6199

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for several specialty grants made possible by generous donors who chose to support specific areas of interest.

These programs, supported by field-of-interest endowments, are open now through May 15. The programs are open to 501(c)3 nonprofits or organizations with similar tax-exempt status, such as school districts, government entities and faith-based organizations:

Hearld Ambler Fund for Senior Centers Grant Program: $13,000 is available to senior centers in the 18-county SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging service area.

Lennie Cloud Fund for the Hearing Impaired Grant Program: $500 is available to a nonprofit within the CFO’s service area to assist individuals with impaired hearing through equipment, programming or training.

St. Francis Fund Grant Program: $2,500 is available to support animal-welfare needs in Springfield and Greene County.

Smith Atwell Girls Recreational Grant Program: $500 is available to a project that empowers and encourages girls and young women in Greene County to be involved in athletic and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Wounded War Veterans Grant Program: $3,000 is available to a project that serves the needs of wounded war veterans in southwest Missouri through equipment, programming or training.

For information and to begin the application process, visit cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

Field-of-interest endowments are established by donors who wish to advance a cause that they are passionate about without designating the recipient. The funds can also bolster the CFO’s larger grantmaking rounds when the scope of the program aligns with the donor’s intent.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 54 regional affiliate foundations with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023. The CFO’s mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.

