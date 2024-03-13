The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Columbia to play in the Class 3 Final Four on Friday. In the Semi Final round the Lady Bulldogs faced Centralia High School. The Lady Bulldogs got off to a slow start, struggling to find their rhythm in the first half falling behind 21 to 26. The Lady Bulldogs came out in the third quarter and played great defense, but weren’t able to close the gap going into the 4th quarter. The Lady Bulldogs entered the 4th quarter down 32 to 26. The offense came alive in the 4th quarter. The Lady Bulldogs leaned on Abi Schmitt in the post as she was able to tie the game with two clutch free throws. The inside presence opened the outside for Tenlie Steward and Neely Schaaf as they were able to combine for 3 three-pointers, helping the Bulldogs go on a 17-0 run. The Lady Bulldogs finished the 4th quarter scoring 26 points, which matched their output of the first 3 quarters and sent them into the Class 3 Championship with a 52-41 victory.

The Class 3 Championship game was a matchup of two familiar foes, the Lady Bulldogs and the Fair Grove Lady Eagles. The two teams had played twice since last year’s Championship, with each team winning one game. Saturday’s Championship started slow for the Lady Bulldogs as they were only able to score 3 points and Fair Grove scored 14. In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs started to turn the tables as they outscored Fair Grove 10-3 to close within 4 going into halftime. The Lady Bulldogs and Fair Grove went back and forth in the third and fourth quarters, but the Lady Bulldogs weren’t able to take the lead. The Lady Bulldogs eventually fell to the Lady Eagles 27 to 33. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 28-4 record, first place in the Carthage and Stockton tournaments, third place in the Pink and White tournament, and undefeated in Ozark Highlands Conference play for the 5th year in a row