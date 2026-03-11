Aaron Scott,

ascott@cfozarks.org

417-864-6199

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has selected the second round of grant recipients of its Inclusion & Belonging and Rapid Response programs for the 2025–26 grant cycle.

The Inclusion & Belonging Grant Program supports small grant requests to ensure inclusive participation and engagement in local communities. The six recipients, receiving a total of $14,150, are:

• Camden County Treatment Court: $2,000 to support its Belonging in Recovery Initiative that enhances inclusive participation and representation of individuals in recovery across community and leadership initiatives.

• Chilhowee R-IV School: $1,500 to support a resource fair that connects residents with essential resources, services and support to strengthen its community.

• Missouri State University: $1,650 to support the screening of “The Ride Ahead” for campus audiences to foster a climate of access, understanding and community awareness in southwest Missouri.

• Pierce City R-VI School District: $3,000 to support the construction of a new preschool playground that provides safe, inclusive and developmentally appropriate play opportunities for all early learners.

• Springfield R-12 Public Schools: $3,000 to support Ability Awareness Day, an event that educates elementary students about disabilities through interactive activities that promote inclusion, celebrate unique strengths and empower them to support one another.

• Women’s Medical Respite: $3,000 to support the purchase of a chair lift for its facility, which temporarily houses unhoused women recovering from medical procedures in southwest Missouri.

The Rapid Response Grant Program supports nonprofits that lose government funding, are affected by disaster, or require time-sensitive funding for innovation or collaboration. The 12 recipients, receiving a total of $29,500, are:

• Citizens Against Domestic Violence: $3,000 to support essential client direct services in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

• Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri: $3,000 to support its flu vaccination program in Joplin.

• Drew Lewis Foundation Inc.: $3,000 to purchase food, increase capacity and provide essential equipment for safe and efficient bulk handling at The Fairbanks food pantry in Springfield.

• Hope Center of El Dorado Springs: $1,500 to purchase food, diapers and essential hygiene supplies.

• Isabel’s House: $1,500 to purchase admission essentials, activities and comfort items for children at its facility in Springfield.

• Missouri State University/KSMU: $2,000 to replace aging and defunct broadcast equipment in West Plains.

• Polk County House of Hope Inc.: $1,500 to purchase basic hygiene and comfort items for its clients.

• Republic Community Kitchen: $3,000 to purchase and install a commercial-grade freezer and complete necessary electrical upgrades.

• Resource Link of SEMO Inc.: $3,000 to purchase food for the restoration of the Malden Nutrition Center’s hot meal program.

• Stoddard County Senior Citizens Agency Inc.: $3,000 to support senior meal services in Stoddard County.

• West Central Missouri Community Action Agency: $3,000 to purchase 20 box heaters to distribute to families on its “No Heat” waiting list.

• Wonderland Camp: $2,000 to support scholarships for 20 additional campers at its recently renovated and expanded facility at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Applications for both programs are reviewed on a rolling basis and will be open through spring 2026 or until funds are exhausted. To learn more about the CFO’s grant application process, visit cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 55 regional affiliates with $549 million in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. The CFO’s mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks