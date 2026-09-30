HOSPITAL BOARD TAKES A TOUR OF THE NEW CLINIC – The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board took a break between open and executive sessions to take a look at the new oncology and infusion clinic on September 28. The hospital is currently taking referrals and will be completely staffed in the near future.

CEO Don Carpenter expressed gratitude for and pride in staff teamwork during an unplanned two-week Meditech system downtime in August. In his written report, he noted that patient care continued throughout the disruption including 303 patients seen at the Medical Mall Clinic, 203 patients at the Specialty Clinic and 170 emergency patients in addition to many other hospital services provided during that period.

The Board discussed the August IT incident. Carpenter shared that a foreign cyber-criminal network had demanded a ransom, which the hospital did not pay. A forensic investigation into what data may have been copied is ongoing.

All board members were in attendance.