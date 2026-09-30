Success!

A friend of mine in Nevada saw our story in the Rock Wall about a tri-fold board full of pictures of a gentlemen named Dave McMasters. He said he had friends in Greenfield that had the same name. They are interested. So I’m taking the pictures to Nevada hoping that “D-Mac”, as one of his business cards called him, can become part of his family again.

I talked to my college roommate Sunday night. She and her husband live in the DC area and are both retired from the government. They now spend their time teaching English as a second language. I told her about putting an enormous amount of Freon in my air conditioner unit and somewhere in the conversation I mentioned it as a “whom.” She said no it is a which. I told her I had a close personal relationship with the a.c. She said if that was the case it needed a name.

She named it Harry.

More good news. I found someone to mow my yard (again), so we’ll see how that goes. KSL