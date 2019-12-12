The Sheriff’s Office will be holding its 7th annual children’s food drive for Christmas until December 23rd. Food will be delivered on Christmas Eve to families with small children who have been placed on the food-box list. People who wish to help are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items at a drop-off location before Christmas Eve.

We had a great turn-out last year and hope to deliver food to even more children than last year!

Drop Off Locations: Sheriff’s Office, Arvest Bank

For more information or a list of recommended items please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 417-283-4401 or 4402.