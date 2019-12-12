Come enjoy the beautiful Christmas décor in these three homes: Rhonda Friar at 110 W. Martin; Ashley Cartwright at 300 N. Main and Rosie Bogart at 1403 S. Schrock. Admission is by donation only. While there, enjoy a little snack and beverage.

This event is sponsored by the ladies Sunday School class at the Church of God Holiness. All proceeds will go to a wonderful cause, to help missionaries, Gabe and Erica Wait, in Albania, adopt a beautiful child who has no home.

Tours are from 4 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Love to see you there.