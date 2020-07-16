COOL IDEA – El Dorado Springs Realtors are challenging El Dorado Springs Insurance agents to help keep local senior citizens cool this summer. Shannon and Associates, Brower Real Estates and United Country have joined forces with Care Connection to help make the summer a little easier for older folks in the area.

If anyone wants to donate fans or air conditioner units they can be delivered to Shannon’s Office on the corner of 54 and 32 Hwys. Senior citizens don’t have to apply. They only need to be 65 or older and live in Cedar County.

Shannon can be reached at 876-2900 or 876-8043.