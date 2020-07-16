The Missouri Hospital Association has notified Cedar County Memorial Hospital as having been recognized with 100% compliance in all Emergency Department Transfer Communication (EDTC) composite scores for the first quarter of 2020 for Emergency Departments, placing them in the top performers list of Critical Access Hospitals in Missouri and the nation. Only 12 hospitals in Missouri were recognized.

While emergency care is important in all hospitals, the emergency department is of particular importance in Critical Access Hospitals where distance and travel to larger tertiary care facilities makes effective triage, stabilization and transfer of patients an area of concern and greater focus. Emergency Department communication measures allow Critical Access Hospitals to show how well they carry out the ever important stabilize-and-transfer role for rural residents. This measure is required of hospitals participating in the FLEX Medical Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project (MBQIP).

When a patient arrives at the Emergency Department at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, they are triaged by the ED nurse to gain appropriate information to begin care as soon as the assessment determines the level of intervention required. Cedar County Memorial Hospital has a Board Certified physician in the Emergency Department 24/7 to determine a care plan. Much of the time the patient is treated and released or hospitalized as is appropriate. But, if a patient requires a higher level of care, the ED physician will arrange for a transfer after stabilization. Documentation of all aspects of the patient’s treatment is critical to in-house treatment and most especially important when transfer may be required. The receiving facility must know the status of the patient as well as what testing and procedures have been performed prior to transfer. Also, medications that the patient has received must be properly documented for the receiving physician to properly assess the patient upon arrival at that facility. This documentation of ALL treatment is how Cedar County Memorial Hospital is “measured” against other hospitals to determine their level of care, compliance and expertise in preparing the patient to be received elsewhere.

CRITICAL ACCESS TEAM – Named one of top 12 in state. Photo (l-r) Amanda Schierecck, RN, ED Manager; Lynn Fredericksen, RN, Quality Assurance Director; Todd Tiedemann, RN; Clinton Loy, DO, Emergency Medicine.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital statistically has short wait times in the Emergency Department unlike some other facilities. Getting quick medical intervention can and does save lives. This is why a hometown hospital is so important. Travel time may cause further decline and lessen recovery. Be sure to consider care close to home – your life or the life of your loved ones may depend on it.